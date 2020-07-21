Police in Greene County search for missing teen

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in Greene County are searching for a missing teenager.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Isaiah Robinson left his home in Jasonville just after 10:30 on Monday night.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweat shorts, diamond earrings in both ears and he was possibly barefoot.

He is described as being 5'7" weighing 120 pounds with long red curly hair on top and short hair on the sides.

If you know where he is, contact the Greene County Sheriff's Off