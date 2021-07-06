Missing Greene County woman located and safe

UPDATE: Police in Greene County say 39-year-old Elizabeth Fields was located and is safe.

See the original story below.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Greene County need your help locating a missing person.

The Greene County Sheriff's says 39-year-old Elizabeth Ann Fields took off on foot. She was last seen around Warren Road and State Road 54.

She was reported missing on July 5, around 5 pm.

Fields is described as 5'3", weighing 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

The only clothing description police have is shorts and a shirt - nothing specific.

If you have any information on her location, call the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 812-384-4411.