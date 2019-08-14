Clear

Police in Greene County search for man with possible 'unstable mental condition'

Ryan Followell was last seen wearing only boxer shorts. If you see him, call the police right away.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on in Greene County for a man police are saying you should not approach.

Officers are looking for 44-year-od Ryan Paul Followell.

According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, he may be suffering from a 'current unstable mental condition' after a recent wreck.

They say if you see him...do not approach him and call the police right away.

Followell is about 6' tall and weighs around 350 pounds.

He was last seen Wednesday morning wearing only dark boxers shorts near State Road 59 just north of County Road 300 North, walking on train tracks toward Jasonville.

