Police in Daviess County investigate attempted kidnapping

An investigation is underway after a possible attempted kidnapping in Daviess County.

Posted: Sep 21, 2019 1:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a possible attempted kidnapping in Daviess County.

According to the Washington Police Department, it happened early Saturday morning on Jefferson Street in Washington. 

No other details were released. 

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.

