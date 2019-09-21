Police in Daviess County investigate attempted kidnapping

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation is underway after a possible attempted kidnapping in Daviess County.
According to the Washington Police Department, it happened early Saturday morning on Jefferson Street in Washington.
No other details were released.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact police.
