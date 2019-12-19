Police in Clinton deliver Christmas gifts to people in need

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Not everyone can afford to buy gifts during the holidays - but that's where local businesses and organizations come into play.
Several people donated presents at a recent event in Clinton and over the past month.
On Thursday, we rode along with some city police officers around as they delivered them. They delivered gifts to 17 kids.
Officers say they've done similar events in the past.
