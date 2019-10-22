Clear

Police in Clay County search for missing 15-year-old girl

The Clay County Sheriff's Office says 15-year-old Chloe Mackey was last seen early Tuesday morning. They are calling her disappearance a possible runaway.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The search is on for a missing Clay County girl.

Chloe is described as 5'4" with blonde hair and blue eyes. She could be wearing a blue and white Adidas hoodie and blue pants.

Police believe she may be in either Clay or Vigo County.

If you know where she is you are asked to call police at 812-446-2535 extension 5, or 9-1-1.

