Police in Clay City search for source of fuel in town's wastewater

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clay County needs your help finding out how fuel made it into the town's wastewater system.

On Monday, the Clay City Police Department created a post on their Facebook page searching for the source of fuel oil/diesel fuel in the town's wastewater system.

They ask residents if they have an old oil tank on their property, to give it a check and make sure it's not leaking.

If you see someone dumping fuel, contact dispatchers at 812-446-2535 or 812-939-2311.

