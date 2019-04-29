Police in Clay City search for source of fuel in town's wastewater

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clay County needs your help finding out how fuel made it into the town's wastewater system.
On Monday, the Clay City Police Department created a post on their Facebook page searching for the source of fuel oil/diesel fuel in the town's wastewater system.
They ask residents if they have an old oil tank on their property, to give it a check and make sure it's not leaking.
If you see someone dumping fuel, contact dispatchers at 812-446-2535 or 812-939-2311.
