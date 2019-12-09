Police in Casey investigate several home and car burglaries

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Casey, Illinois Police Department is investigating several crimes this month.
Police say there have been multiple house and car burglaries as well as package thefts.
They remind you there are things you can do to help stop criminals.
Security cameras can help identify suspects. Lock the doors to your house and car. When you order online, try and schedule the delivery when someone will be home.
Some delivery services also let you pick up the package at a nearby office.
