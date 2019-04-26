Police in Casey hold mock crash to teach a life-saving lesson

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Students got an up close and personal look at what the consequences could be from distracted driving.

The Casey, Illinois Police Department, along with several other agencies set up a mock crash to teach a life-saving lesson.

The goal was to give Casey-Westfield High School students a reality check.

Danger, damage, and death can come out of drinking and driving...as well as distracted driving.

After the mock accident, the students were taken to a mock court trial.

The driver was taken away in handcuffs.