Police in Casey hold mock crash to teach a life-saving lesson

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Students got an up close and personal look at what the consequences could be from distracted driving.
The Casey, Illinois Police Department, along with several other agencies set up a mock crash to teach a life-saving lesson.
The goal was to give Casey-Westfield High School students a reality check.
Danger, damage, and death can come out of drinking and driving...as well as distracted driving.
After the mock accident, the students were taken to a mock court trial.
The driver was taken away in handcuffs.
