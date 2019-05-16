Police in Brazil search for man wanted in shooting investigation, considered armed and extremely dangerous

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Brazil need your help finding a man they are saying is armed and extremely dangerous.

According to police, 24-year-old Jay Samual Ellis is wanted in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month in Brazil.

It happened n May 11th at the Central West Village Apartments.

Ellis is described as 5'01", weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is also wanted for a felony charge of dealing meth and a felony charge of possession of meth.

If you any information, call the Clay County Dispatch Center at 812-446-2535, extension 5.