Police identify woman killed in Sullivan Days Inn shooting

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - We have now learned the name of the woman that was killed on Wednesday night at the Days Inn in Sullivan.

According to police, 49-year-old Leslie Shayne Miller of Shelburn died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

That's according to a preliminary autopsy report.

On Wednesday, police were called to the Days Inn hotel on reports that an unruly woman locked herself in her hotel room.

Police say they spent nearly four hours trying to convince Miller to leave her hotel room.

When she wouldn't come out, Indiana State Police made entry into the room when they say she raised a gun at officers, resulting in gunshots being exchanged.

News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.