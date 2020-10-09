Police identify woman killed in I-74 crash in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the woman killed in a crash on Interstate 74 in Vermillion County on Wednesday night.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Meghan Nigra, from Westville, Illinois was killed.

Police said they received a 911 call from a person saying they believe they hit a pedestrian.

According to witnesses, Nigra was in a vehicle in the emergency lane. At some point, she got out. Police say several vehicles ran her over.

At this point, police aren't sure how long Nigra was outside of her vehicle before she was hit.