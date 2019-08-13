Clear

Police identify victim of fatal Knox County motorcycle crash

News 10 has confirmed new information after a fatal motorcycle crash in Knox County on Saturday.

Posted: Aug 13, 2019 4:01 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

News 10 talked with Knox County officials.

They say the victim of the crash was Ralph Biel of Vincennes.

According to authorities, a truck pulled in front of Biel's motorcycle.

It happened on U.S. 41 and Ford Road.

Biel died on the scene.

