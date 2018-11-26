Police identify victim of Sunday night accident involving pedestrian

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the name of a man who was hit by a car and killed on Sunday night.
The crash happened at 17th and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Police Department said 65-year-old Everett Meeker was the victim
He was from Terre Haute.
Witnesses told police Meeker was crossing Poplar Street when the vehicle hit him.
