Clear

Police identify victim of Sunday night accident involving pedestrian

Police have released the name of a man who was hit by a car and killed on Sunday night.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released the name of a man who was hit by a car and killed on Sunday night.

The crash happened at 17th and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Police Department said 65-year-old Everett Meeker was the victim

He was from Terre Haute.

Witnesses told police Meeker was crossing Poplar Street when the vehicle hit him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Robinson
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 19°
Indianapolis
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Rockville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 16°
Brazil
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
Marshall
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Wind Advisory; Cold, with light rain/flurries
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Importance of a Colonoscopy - Digestive Health Associates

Image

Person arrested in connection to morning power outage

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Sycamores lead nation in 3PT%

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Snow early, temperatures drop. Wind: NW 25-30 G. 40-45 mph Afternoon Temperature: 31°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Indiana man decorates windows

Image

Young woman killed in single car accident

Image

Person hit, killed by car

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Pedestrian struck, killed in Terre Haute

${article.thumbnail.title}

Young entrepreneurs make deals for Small Business Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Father speaks for first time 30 years after daughter's murder

Image

County leaders, public hears final jail recommendations

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shoebox gifts help children in crisis areas worldwide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police: pedestrian killed after running into street

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site