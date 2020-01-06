Police identify victim in first Terre Haute murder investigation of 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information related to 2020's first Terre Haute murder.

Police have identified the victim as 61-year-old Bryan Owen. Officials said Owen had a stab wound to the back.

On Friday, court documents revealed the victim's name, but because police were still working to notify his family, we did not publish his identity.

Officers were called to a house on South 9th Street on New Year's Day.

Officers believe Owen may have been homeless.

Justin Gasaway is facing a preliminary murder charge in this case.

Gasaway is due back in court on Wednesday morning.