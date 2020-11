VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has identified those involved in Tuesday's fatal crash.

It happened on US 41 near Atherton.

Sheriff John Plasse said 50-year-old Bradley Sunansky, of Terre Haute, died when his pickup truck collided with a semi.

The driver of the semi was identified as 68-year-old James Wilbur, of Crawfordsville.

The crash remains under investigation.