Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police identify victim in Linton murder investigation

Police found the victim dead on the porch of a vacant home. Linton police called the scene 'notably suspicious.'

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 1:29 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a Linton murder investigation.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old John Chapman, of Linton.

Police found Chapman dead on the porch of a vacant home. Linton police called the scene 'notably suspicious.'

An autopsy revealed the cause of death as a homicide. His exact cause of death was not immediately available.

If you have information surrounding Chapman's murder call the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or Greene County Crime Stoppers at 812-847-5643.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 40°
Cooler and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'We're gonna push through it,' Gym trainers go virtual to keep you in shape during quarantine

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

'Patients come first,' Local doctor takes patient care to new level by opening drive-thru clinic

Image

Union official: First COVID-19 patient in Vigo County recovering in quarantine at home

Image

Crime Stoppers: Mark Shaffer

Image

Friday: Slight chance of early rain, then cloudy and breezy with falling temperatures. High: 64°

Image

Local baseball players

Image

IHSAA State tourney cancelled

Image

Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms, warm and windy. Low: 64°

Image

Vigo County School corporation having to rethink their emergency plan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears