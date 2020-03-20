Police identify victim in Linton murder investigation

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a Linton murder investigation.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old John Chapman, of Linton.

Police found Chapman dead on the porch of a vacant home. Linton police called the scene 'notably suspicious.'

An autopsy revealed the cause of death as a homicide. His exact cause of death was not immediately available.

If you have information surrounding Chapman's murder call the Linton Police Department at 812-847-4411 or Greene County Crime Stoppers at 812-847-5643.