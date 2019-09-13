Police identify three teens involved in fatal Greene County crash

JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the names of the three teens involved in a deadly Thursday night accident in Greene County.

The Greene County Sheriff's office says Kaylee Lynn Lane Moore, 16, died in the crash.

They told us Jade-Lyn Alejandra Brassie, 16, drove her SUV off the road and hit a tree. She was taken to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute for treament. Friday morning, police reported she was in stable condition.

Ever Green, 15, was also a passenger. She was air lifted to Riley Hospital for Children, and then was transferred to a hospital in Indianapolis. Police said she also was in stable condition.

The crash happened on County Road 1100 West near Jasonville.

The three teens involved are all students at Shakamak High School.