Police identify three Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College students involved in Thursday night crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday night crash involving three Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College students.

The crash happened just after 7:00 on St. Mary's Road near Bloomington Road.

The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the car was Manuel Lopez. Lopez left the road at a small curve, hit a sign, and then the guardrail. The car crossed back over the road, hit a culvert, and then rolled at least once.

There were two passengers in the vehicle during the crash. Police identified them as Luis Lopez and Irvyn Gutierrez.

All three are 18-year-olds from Indianapolis.

Manuel Lopez was airlifted from the scene of the crash to an Indianapolis hospital.

Both passengers were taken to a Terre Haute hospital to be checked out.