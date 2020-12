TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the person killed in a Terre Haute shooting over the weekend.

It happened on Saturday at 1400 block of Grand Avenue.

Police say 27-year-old Kristen Gregg, of Terre Haute, was shot and later died at Union Hospital.

Stephen Rickard, 32, has been arrested and charged with reckless homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.