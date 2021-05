VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a crash last week near Dana.

West Terre Haute resident Sarah Murphy, 38, was killed in the crash. It happened on April 28 on US 36 near County Rod 500 South.

Another person survived the crash.

Sheriff Mike Phelps said a driver crossed the centerline but overcorrected. This caused them to lose control of the vehicle.