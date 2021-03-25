Police identify the person killed in Wednesday I-70 crash

VIGO/CLAY COUNTIES (WTHI) - We now know the identity of the person killed in a Wednesday night crash on I-70.

It happened near the Indiana and Illinois state line.

Officials say 19-year-old Zachary Reynolds died in the crash. He was riding with 18-year-old Donovan Nardini. Both were from Pennsylvania.

Nardini was taken to an area hospital and cited for improper lane usage.

According to police, Nardini's car left the road, crossed the median, and went into the westbound lanes. That's when police say they hit a semi head-on.