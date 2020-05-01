Police identify the person killed in Thursday morning Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office has released new information in a deadly crash.

The sheriff says Kathy Shepard, from Terre Haute, died in the crash. According to the sheriff, Graham Reinoehl hit Shepard and Jarrett Fagin.

The crash happened on Thursday morning on Chamberlain Street, just north of State Road 42.

Police say Shepard swerved in her SUV to go around a garbage truck. She crashed into a tree.

Fagin was driving the garbage truck. While they were assessing the damage, Reinoehl's vehicle swerved around the garbage truck.

That's when the sheriff says Reinoehl hit the other drivers.

Fagin went to the hospital for his injuries.