Police identify the person killed in Terre Haute road rage incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the name of the person killed in a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Terre Haute.

It happened at Kroger on South U.S. 41.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said a road rage incident led to the shooting.

That's where 29-year-old Sean Martin was shot and killed.

According to the sheriff's office, Martin was a school resource protection officer for Vigo County Schools.

Police are still interviewing witnesses to learn more about how it happened.

We do know someone fired two shots. Plasse told us no one is in custody at this time.