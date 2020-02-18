Police identify the person killed in Clay County shooting

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know who died in a Sunday evening shooting in Clay County.

Indiana State Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Robert Blystone.

It happened at 2055 State Road 340 - a home just west of Brazil.

According to police, it all started as a domestic situation. When police arrived, they found Blystone with several gunshot wounds.

"In this particular case, it's an ongoing investigation that we have going. It's going to take approximately three weeks to get the case resolved - and then once we get it resolved we will take that information and turn it over to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office, then they will review the case," Sgt. Matt Ames, from the Indiana State Police, said.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.