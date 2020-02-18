Clear
BREAKING NEWS \ Full Story

Police identify the person killed in Clay County shooting

According to police, it all started as a domestic situation, the victim was found with several gunshot wounds.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 12:14 PM
Updated: Feb 18, 2020 1:22 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know who died in a Sunday evening shooting in Clay County.

Indiana State Police identified the victim as 31-year-old Robert Blystone.

It happened at 2055 State Road 340 - a home just west of Brazil.

LINK | ONE KILLED IN SUNDAY NIGHT CLAY COUNTY SHOOTING

According to police, it all started as a domestic situation. When police arrived, they found Blystone with several gunshot wounds.

"In this particular case, it's an ongoing investigation that we have going. It's going to take approximately three weeks to get the case resolved - and then once we get it resolved we will take that information and turn it over to the Clay County Prosecutor's Office, then they will review the case," Sgt. Matt Ames, from the Indiana State Police, said.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Cold conditions on the way!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Terre Haute Police Chief addresses Live PD concerns from the NAACP

Image

Que Buenos Fresh Mexican Grill

Image

Tuesday: Rain moves out, mostly cloudy. High: 41

Image

Linton Semi State ready

Image

Loogootee Semi-State Bound

Image

GBB Paris St Joseph

Image

McChristine MVC Newcomer of the Week

Image

Vigo County animal rescue makes the trip to save over a dozen cats

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

The community takes part in Black History Month Health Fair at ISU

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax