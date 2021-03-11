Police identify the person killed in Clay County I-70 crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on a fatal Clay County crash on Interstate 70.
The crash happened on Wednesday evening around 6:30.
According to police, a semi driven by 35-year-old Emmanuel Ramos of Philadelphia crashed into the back of another semi.
The driver of the second semi was 48-year-old Carey Baker of Sevierville, Tennessee.
Baker was killed in the crash.
A passenger in Baker's truck was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Ramos went to Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.