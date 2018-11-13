TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a deadly crash in Terre Haute on Sunday.
Police told News 10 60-year-old Glen Alexander died in the accident.
According to witnesses, Alexander ran across 3rd Street into traffic, where a car hit him.
Alexander was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Related Content
- Police identify the man that was killed after witnesses say he ran into traffic
- Police identify the three killed in Greene County homicide investigation
- Police identify woman killed in Sullivan Days Inn shooting
- Woman killed in emergency landing identified
- Police in Vincennes identify man accused of approaching children
- Police still need help identifying man from ISU Homecoming fight
- Officials identify man that died in Knox County police chase
- Terre Haute man faces charges after a witness said they saw him shoot at police
- Hymera Traffic Alert
Scroll for more content...