Police identify the man that was killed after witnesses say he ran into traffic

Posted: Nov. 13, 2018 3:11 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a deadly crash in Terre Haute on Sunday.

Police told News 10 60-year-old Glen Alexander died in the accident.

According to witnesses, Alexander ran across 3rd Street into traffic, where a car hit him.

Alexander was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Terre Haute
