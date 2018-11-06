Police identify the man accused of stealing a weapon from ISP vehicle

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man charged in connection with stealing a firearm from an Indiana State Police vehicle.

On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Logan Blubaugh of Rosedale.

Deputies with the Parke County Sheriff's Office reached out to the Indiana State Police with information about the stolen handgun.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office said they received a tip about the stolen gun.

Sheriff Justin Cole told News 10 the discovery of the suspect came about when officers were investigating thefts from several vehicles in the Rosedale area.

The handgun was stolen from the ISP vehicle early Monday morning in the Rio subdivision in northern Vigo County.

The handgun was a .45 handgun with a state police logo engraved on it.

Blubaugh faces charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, obstruction of justice, and theft.

Police are still looking for the gun.