Police identify teen killed in weekend dirtbike crash, Clinton man facing charges

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the teen killed, and one person is facing charges after a weekend dirtbike/pickup truck crash.

The driver of the dirtbike was identified as 15-year-old Anthony Elkins of West Terre Haute.

According to the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Brent Robertson of Clinton was driving the pickup truck that was involved in the crash.

Police charged Robertson with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

The crash happened Saturday evening just before 6. It happened near Concannon Road in western Vigo County. Elkins died at the scene of the crash.