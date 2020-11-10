Police identify suspect in weekend Terre Haute police chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a weekend chase in Terre Haute.

That person was Joshua Lash. Officers took him to jail last night after being released from the hospital.

The arrest stems from a chase we first told you about over the weekend.

According to police, security at Walmart tried to stop Lash from stealing. An off-duty officer who was there got involved.

Police say Lash led officers on a chase, crashing into multiple squad cars.