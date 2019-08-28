Police identify suspect in Sullivan County manhunt

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned the name of a man police are looking for after a massive search in Sullivan County.

It happened Tuesday night in Farmersburg. The Farmersburg town marshal spotted the man driving a truck. He said that man had an outstanding warrant.

When the marshal tried to pull him over, the suspect refused to stop. This led to a chase.

The suspect then stopped at a house and then ran away.

Police set up a search perimeter but were not able to find him.

The Farmersburg Marshal is now telling News 10 he believes Dustin McKim of Sullivan County is that suspect.

Police say he's a white man with dark brown hair and a brown beard. He's about 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. Police say he may be headed to the Blackhawk area.

If you have any information, call police or Crime Stoppers immediately. That number is 812-238-STOP.