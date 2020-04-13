Police identify person shot three times in Clay County on Sunday

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday morning shooting in Clay County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. at 5131 W SR 340.

When police arrived on the scene, they say people approached them saying James Hill was inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hill was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for three gunshot wounds. Hill is currently in stable condition.

Witnesses told police an altercation happened between Hill and another person, who police are not identifying at this time.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the incident.