CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Sunday morning shooting in Clay County.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. at 5131 W SR 340.
When police arrived on the scene, they say people approached them saying James Hill was inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds.
Hill was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery for three gunshot wounds. Hill is currently in stable condition.
Witnesses told police an altercation happened between Hill and another person, who police are not identifying at this time.
Police say they are still investigating the cause of the incident.
Related Content
- Police identify person shot three times in Clay County on Sunday
- Police identify the person killed in Clay County shooting
- Police identify person killed in Sunday crash
- Victim identified in Clay County fatal crash
- Police identify man in Clay County I-70 motorcycle crash
- Police identify person wanted for Brazil theft
- Police identify person killed in Knox County crash
- UPDATE: Missing Clay City person found
- Clay County Election Results
- One killed in Sunday night Clay County shooting
Scroll for more content...