Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police identify person killed in Sunday crash Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Police identify person killed in Sunday crash

Police have released the identity of a woman killed in a crash on Interstate 70.

Posted: Feb 24, 2020 4:01 PM
Updated: Feb 24, 2020 4:02 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have identified the person killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 70.

Ashley N. Williams, 32, of Marshall, Illinois died.

In a news release, Indiana State Police said, "The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time."

ORIGINAL STORY | POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A DEADLY ACCIDENT ON I-70 IN VIGO COUNTY 

The crash involved a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor-trailer near the one mile marker on Interstate 70 westbound. Traffic was slow in the area due to an earlier accident in Illinois at the 148 mile marker.

A semi tractor-trailer driven by Sergiy S. Shadrin, 54, of Newmarket, Ontario, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 in the driving lane near the state line with its hazard lights activated because of slow traffic. Shadrin told police he felt an impact in the rear of his semi and immediately stopped.

According to police, a 2011 Jeep was traveling westbound in the driving lane directly behind the semi tractor-trailer and failed to observe slowed traffic, running into the rear of Shadrin’s semi-tractor trailer. The driver of the Jeep, now identified as Williams, succumbed to injuries at the scene of the accident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Rockville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Rainy and Breezy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Coronavirus Vs Influenza: Which is more likely to infect you?

Image

Monday: Rainy, breezy. High: 46

Image

Loogootee and Linton Breaking the Mold

Image

Winter weather's impact on farmers

Image

Informational meeting about Walk to End Alzheimer's

Image

HEbron Home for Boys is finished

Image

2 hurt in multi-semi crash

Image

Bowling supports community center

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil