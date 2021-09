PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have released more information after a Friday night crash left one man dead.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office says a semi hit and killed a pedestrian near the Lyford T.

According to officials, 50-year-old Aaron Froschauer, from Atlanta, Indiana, stepped into the truck's path as it was driving down US 41.

Froschauer died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi took a chemical test, and police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol are a factor.