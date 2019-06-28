Police identify four killed in Daviess County crash, 5-year-old and 7-year-old among the victims

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the names of the four that were killed in a Thursday night crash in Daviess County.

It happened at the State Road 58 and County Road 425 intersection, near Elnora.

Police say 26-year-old Matthew Grimes from Evansville, 24-year-old Jessica Krohn from Evansville, five-year-old Maddalynn Grimes, from South Carolina, and seven-year-old Isabella Pfingston, from Boonville, Indiana were killed in the crash.

According to police, for an unknown reason, Grimes failed to yield to the right away and pulled into the path of a pickup truck being driven by 41-year-old Rodney Page, from Plainville, Indiana.

Page was hospitalized with a head injury.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor, but toxicology reports are pending.