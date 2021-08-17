Police identify couple killed in Tuesday afternoon Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We've learned the identity of an elderly couple that died in a Monday afternoon crash in Clay County.

The crash happened near State Road 59 and White Rock Road around 3:00.

Police identified the couple killed as Richard and Shirley Adams, both of Brazil.

The vehicle they were in pulled into the path of an oncoming truck on State Road 59.

Shirley was killed at the scene, and Richard died on Tuesday morning at an Indianapolis hospital.

The driver of the truck, Randy Thomas, was not hurt.