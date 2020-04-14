Police identify Vigo County deputy involved in Saturday police-action shooting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police has released the name of the deputy involved in a Saturday morning shooting that left a suspect dead in West Terre Haute.

Police say autopsy results show 51-year-old Errol Bolin, of Seelyville, died as the result of a gunshot wound from a law enforcement officer.

Indiana State Police says Vigo County Sheriff's Office Deputy Elias Donker was involved in the gunfire exchange.

As is policy during officer-involved shootings, Donker was placed on administrative leave. He is a two-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

Indiana State Police says the investigation is ongoing.