VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police has released the name of the deputy involved in a Saturday morning shooting that left a suspect dead in West Terre Haute.
Police say autopsy results show 51-year-old Errol Bolin, of Seelyville, died as the result of a gunshot wound from a law enforcement officer.
Indiana State Police says Vigo County Sheriff's Office Deputy Elias Donker was involved in the gunfire exchange.
As is policy during officer-involved shootings, Donker was placed on administrative leave. He is a two-year veteran of the sheriff's office.
Indiana State Police says the investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Police identify Vigo County deputy involved in Saturday police-action shooting
- Sentencing on hold for man involved in police action shooting
- Man involved in police action shooting receives his sentence
- Terre Haute man involved in police action shooting released from the hospital, booked into the Vigo County Jail
- Police release the name of the person who died in Vigo County police-involved shooting
- Names of suspect and officer involved in weekend Vermillion County police action shooting released
- Police identify three teens involved in fatal Greene County crash
- The Vigo County Prosecutor's Office releases its report on a recent police action shooting and standoff.
- Vigo County deputy sheriff arrested
- Police identify victim in deadly Vincennes shooting