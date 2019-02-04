Clear
Police identify Shelburn woman that died after having a medical issue at the Sullivan County Jail

She was taken to the Sullivan County Hospital where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 3:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know the identity of the woman that died after having a medical episode at the Sullivan County Jail.

According to the Indiana State Police, that woman was 46-year-old Jamie Wilson of Shelburn.

Police say Wilson was arrested on Saturday after officers believe she was driving while intoxicated.

Officials say she was in a single person holding cell with video monitoring.

Jail staff reportedly saw Wilson experiencing a medical emergency.

She was taken to the Sullivan County Hospital where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police say the official cause of death has not been determined yet, pending toxicology reports.

That could take four to eight weeks.

