Police identify Parke County Deputy involved in fatal shooting of suspect

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police have identified the deputy in a shooting that left a suspect dead.

State police say Deputy Darian Lewellen was the person who shot and killed 35-year-old Chad Fiscus.

That's after police say Fiscus fired a rifle at them.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole says Lewellen is a two-and-a-half-year veteran on the force.

Lewellen is on administrative leave per department policy. Lewellen and another deputy were responded to a domestic dispute call last week when they said they were fired upon.

Lewellen was taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute, where he was treated and released.