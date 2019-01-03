Police handling Barricade situation in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following a developing story for you Wednesday night. It involves a barricade situation in the southern part of our viewing area.

Indiana State Police said the Greene County Sheriff's Department responded to a house just south of Lyons, Indiana in a town called Marco. They were there to serve a warrant.

Police said that subject was barricaded inside the home. Greene County reached out to Indiana State Police for assistance around 6:30 Wednesday night. Police say no one else is inside the home.