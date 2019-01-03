GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following a developing story for you Wednesday night. It involves a barricade situation in the southern part of our viewing area.
Indiana State Police said the Greene County Sheriff's Department responded to a house just south of Lyons, Indiana in a town called Marco. They were there to serve a warrant.
Police said that subject was barricaded inside the home. Greene County reached out to Indiana State Police for assistance around 6:30 Wednesday night. Police say no one else is inside the home.
Related Content
- Police handling Barricade situation in Greene County
- Suspect in barricade situation enters plea agreement
- Police release identity of suspect involved in Clay County barricade situation
- If you were involved in a crisis, would you know how to handle the situation?
- Police investigating a homicide in Greene County
- How is Vigo County handling election security?
- Hostage situation ends peacefully in Vermillion County
- Martin County hostage situation ends without incident
- Police in Greene County need your help finding burglary suspects
- Police identify the three killed in Greene County homicide investigation
Scroll for more content...