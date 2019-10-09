Clear

Police give safety reminder as preparations start for Indiana State homecoming.

Indiana State University’s homecoming will draw a lot of people to town this weekend.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 2:24 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana State University’s homecoming will draw a lot of people to town this weekend.

Some set-up has started at Memorial Stadium.

We’ve explained “Tent City” will be inside the stadium this year as part of several safety changes.

This year, there will also be a designated parking area on the east side of the stadium, along 34th Street. Drivers can enter on Locust Street and Wabash Avenue. There will be signs for passenger vehicle, RV, and bus parking, according to the University’s Police Department. The area west of the stadium will be reserved for tailgating activities.

Police remind people to be on-alert with many people walking and an increased amount of traffic along Wabash Avenue leading up to Memorial Stadium.

There are several activities planned for the week leading up to homecoming, including the annual Blue and White Parade.

