Police find the owner of stolen guns after Terre Haute man arrested

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update to a story we first brought you earlier in the week.
Indiana State Police arrested 26-year-old Cody Doss of Terre Haute.
Police said they found Doss on his way back to a vehicle he wasn't authorized to drive with around 20 stolen guns inside.
LINK | ORIGINAL STORY
It happened last Friday on State Road 63 in Vigo County.
In total police said they found 15 shotguns and rifles and three handguns.
Officials said they've found the owner of those stolen guns. Police said the owner was grateful the guns were located.
Doss faces several charges in the incident, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a legend drug, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement.
