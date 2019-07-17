Police find over two pounds of meth, other drugs, and guns during bust

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were arrested after a drug-dealing investigation.
Police arrested Nathan Goff and Stephanie Ellinger.
The investigation stems from Goff's alleged involvement in the distribution of large amounts of meth.
After a search, police said they found two and a half pounds of meth, marijuana, and handguns.
The pair are facing drug-related charges.
