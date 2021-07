TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Terre Haute made an arrest while getting over $200,000 in meth off the streets.

On Wednesday night, the Drug Task Force searched a home in the 3900 block o Broadlands Avenue. That's on Terre Haute's north side, near Roselawn Cemetery.

That is where police said they found six pounds of meth, with a street value of around $210,000.

Officers arrested Melissa Miller. She was charged with dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.