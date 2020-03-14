Police find homemade pipe bomb during Terre Haute traffic stop

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop in Terre Haute landed two people behind bars after police say they found a pipe bomb.
It happened on Friday night around 11:30 near Locust Street and Lafayette Avenue.
According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper pulled over a car that was being driven by 28-year-old Nathanial Hoctor, of Terre Haute. 28-year-old Levi Gillis, of Clinton, was a passenger.
During a search of the car, police said they found a homemade pipe bomb.
The Indiana State Police Emergency Ordnance Disposal team was immediately called in to dispose of the device.
According to police, Hoctor showed signs of impairment - but refused to take a chemical test.
Gillis was wanted on an active warrant for several different charges, including possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Hoctor was arrested and charged with possession of a destruction device, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and possession of paraphernalia.
