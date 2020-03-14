Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Police find homemade pipe bomb during Terre Haute traffic stop

Nathanial Hoctor

A traffic stop in Terre Haute landed two people behind bars after police say they found a pipe bomb.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 10:54 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop in Terre Haute landed two people behind bars after police say they found a pipe bomb.

It happened on Friday night around 11:30 near Locust Street and Lafayette Avenue.

According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper pulled over a car that was being driven by 28-year-old Nathanial Hoctor, of Terre Haute. 28-year-old Levi Gillis, of Clinton, was a passenger.

During a search of the car, police said they found a homemade pipe bomb.

The Indiana State Police Emergency Ordnance Disposal team was immediately called in to dispose of the device.

According to police, Hoctor showed signs of impairment - but refused to take a chemical test.

Gillis was wanted on an active warrant for several different charges, including possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Hoctor was arrested and charged with possession of a destruction device, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and possession of paraphernalia.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Showers with a low chance of flurries mixed in
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Morning Forecast Update

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Free food options for kids in Vigo County while schools are closed

Image

Another local school closes its doors amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image

How is the rest of Indiana handling the COVID-19 pandemic? Here's a look across the state

Image

UHaul offers free storage to all college students amid virus

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County kids get a sneak peek at a new movie

Image

Sycamore Winery's new location

Image

Baesler's taking action for virus

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man