Police find $9,500 in counterfeit bills

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A local police department says it recovered $9,500 in counterfeit $100 bills.
The Casey, Illinois Police Department posted Wednesday evening about the case. Police found the bills on the roadway at East Washington Street. The bills have a small set of Chinese letters in red on the backside.
"We urge all businesses to be aware that there may be more of these bills in the area and to make sure and check all large currency," wrote the department on Facebook.
