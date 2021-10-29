Police find $250,000 worth of fentanyl during Putnam County traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police says they've taken nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of fentanyl off the streets following a Putnam County traffic stop.

Police pulled over 40-year-old Polo Huereca-Rivera, of Oklahoma City just before noon on Friday. They said he was following another vehicle too closely and had improper brake lights.

According to police, Huereca-Rivera was showing 'criminal indicators.' He reportedly told police they could search his pick-up truck. During that search, troopers said they found 12 pounds of fentanyl.

The estimated street value of that much fentanyl is $250,000.

Huereca-Rivera was arrested and charged with: