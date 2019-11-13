Clear
Police dog killed during pursuit in Indianapolis-area woods

Suburban Indianapolis police say a police dog was killed while tracking a suspected drunken driver in a wooded area.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 2:05 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — Suburban Indianapolis police say a police dog was killed while tracking a suspected drunken driver in a wooded area.

Fishers police Sgt. Tom Weger tells The Indianapolis Star that officers were pursuing the motorist early Wednesday when the man stopped his vehicle and ran into a neighborhood just north of Indianapolis.

Officer Jarred Koopman and the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, named Harlej (HAR’-lee), pursued the driver on foot. Koopman let the dog run ahead when the suspect disappeared into the woods.

Weger says Koopman heard what he believed was a gunshot moments later.

Officers arrested the man, who had a leg injury believed inflicted by the dog. Harlej was found dead nearby. Weger says Harlej likely died of a gunshot wound.

Police arrested a woman who was also in the vehicle.

