Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Search continues for Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

Police continue to search for the suspect behind a Terre Haute bank robbery.

Posted: Jul 3, 2019 4:53 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police continue to search for the suspect behind a Terre Haute bank robbery.

The robbery happened around 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon at Fifth Third Bank.

This is near Kohls on the city's southside.

LINK | POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT WANTED FOR VIGO COUNTY BANK ROBBERY

Police say the suspect handed the teller a note, demanding money.

The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you know who the man in the photos is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
No Big Change
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Why do we sweat?

Image

Scattered storms today...but what can we expect for the 4th?

Image

Richland County Animal Facility issues

Image

Former Brazil-based House of Hope director tested positive for cocaine, other drugs at the time of f

Image

Brazil man accused of crashing into a street sweeper while driving drunk

Image

North Carolina man found guilty on first-degree murder charges for killing Crawford County woman

Image

'...I want to be able to see where my money is going.' People not happy with after getting hit with

Image

Police respond to two serious overnight crashes

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered storms possible. High: 90°

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way