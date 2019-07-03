Search continues for Fifth Third Bank robbery suspect

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police continue to search for the suspect behind a Terre Haute bank robbery.
The robbery happened around 4:30 on Tuesday afternoon at Fifth Third Bank.
This is near Kohls on the city's southside.
LINK | POLICE SEARCH FOR SUSPECT WANTED FOR VIGO COUNTY BANK ROBBERY
Police say the suspect handed the teller a note, demanding money.
The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of money.
If you know who the man in the photos is, call Crime Stoppers at 812-238-STOP.
