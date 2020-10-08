Police continue to investigate after crash kills pedestrian in Vermillion

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are still investigating a crash in which a person was hit and killed.

It happened on Interstate 74 in Vermillion County, near the state line.

On Wednesday night, a person called 911 and reported hitting someone on the road. When police arrived, that woman had been hit and killed.

Witnesses say she was in a vehicle in the emergency lane. At some point, the woman got out. Police say several vehicles ran her over.

At this point, police aren't sure how long the woman was outside of her vehicle before she was hit.

Officials are working to identify her.